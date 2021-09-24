Gun Show Returns to Superior with a Bang

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The Superior Gun Show makes its return this weekend for two days at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds.

Vendors gathered to showcase some of their best items from the early 1900’s to modern day pieces. They say being able to share them with people who are just as passionate as they are makes these types of events more fun for them.

Some of the vendors have been coming to these shows for decades to buy and sell items, trade, share information, or just make connections over common interest.

“I started to go enhance my collection for the last 30 some years so its always just, I love guns, they’re cool, the history, the functionality, all of it,” Kevin Klugow, the Event Organizer, said.

And not only is it a place for these collectors to share and grow their collection, some say they missed just getting to meet and chat with people at the show.

“It’s nice to see the people again, and the people are ready to be out, they’ve been tired of being cooped up,” John Podlesny, a vendor at the event said.

The gun show continues tomorrow from 9 A-M to 4 P-M at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds on Tower Avenue.