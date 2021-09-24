Hillside Makers Market is Back

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hillside Makers Market is back today and tomorrow, offering various goods.

The once-a-month pop-up market showcases jewelry, clothing, and baked goods, all made by local artisans.

You can even find accessories for your four-legged friends.

“So we have all sorts of fantastic artists this weekend for Friday and Saturday, and there’s everything from floral arrangement to jewelry to hand-painted paintings and pottery—really everything that you can imagine we’re going to have here this weekend,” said co-founder Cara Overland.

If you missed today’s market, they are back on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the UpDawg Food Truck, located on the 900 block of E 9th Street.