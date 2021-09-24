Minnesota to Begin Administering Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced that Minnesota will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to residents who are eligible to receive one.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on CDC guidance:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here.

According to the governor, “federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot.”

According to representative from Essentia: “By Wednesday, Sept. 29, Essentia patients and non-patients alike in these additional groups can schedule a vaccine appointment via our MyChart patient portal. You also can call (833) 494-0836 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Additionally, Essentia Health pharmacies will offer vaccination opportunities.”

St. Luke’s says they plan to release a statement later today.