Minnesota Wilderness Defends Home Ice with Win Over Kenai River

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Minnesota Wilderness scored three goals in the 3rd period as they defeated Kenai River 5-2 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.