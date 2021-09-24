UWS Men’s Soccer Fall in OT to Bethany Lutheran, Women Earn Shutout Win Over Vikings

The men fell in overtime to Bethany Lutheran, while the women blanked the Vikings.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Bethany Lutheran’s Max Busch would score less than three minutes into overtime as the Vikings stunned UW-Superior 3-2 Friday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Protus Babaya scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, who suffered their first UMAC regular season loss in nearly three years.

In the women’s match, Niya Wilson and Allison Alessi scored in the second half to give the Yellowjackets a 2-0 win over the Vikings.