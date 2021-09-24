Winter Attire Needed at the Damiano Center

DULUTH, Minn.- The seasons are changing, meaning more people need winter attire. And the Damiano Center in Duluth is asking for help.

The Damiano Center is hosting its annual Community Connect event, inviting people looking for winter clothing and additional resources.

“It’s housed here at the Damiano center, but it is a community-wide planned event, and so it’ll be from 10 to 2, and it will have all kinds of winter coats available for people, winter gear, and then it’ll also have warrant resolution,” said executive director Seth Currier.

The event takes place on October 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the community center actively accepts clothing donations.

As the temperatures continue to drop, winter boots and undergarments are in high demand at the Damiano Center.

“It’s tough out there for a lot of people, and so we are-we’re working as hard as we can just to make it so that we can get people the things that they need in the safest way for them and for everyone involved,” said Currier.

The Community Connect event will also provide COVID vaccines, housing options, and several other resources.

The Damiano Center accepts donations Monday through Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.