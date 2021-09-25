City of Duluth, Ecolibrium3 Host Chalkfest to Draw Attention to Local Waterways

At the fall party, Ecolibrium3 showcased an assortment of watershed demonstrations, a free harvest soup lunch as a part of their Stone Soup Project, and several other activities.

DULUTH, Minn.- In collaboration with the City of Duluth, Ecolibrium3 hosted a Lake Superior Stormwater Chalkfest fall party, including family-friendly activities.

They also invited the community to stop by and show off their art skills using chalk.

“Again, with an idea of really calling attention to how important water is to us and our community, and then inside, there is an opportunity for people to play around with some watershed activities,” said CEO of Ecolibrium3 Jodi Slick.

The main purpose of the Lake Superior Stormwater Chalkfest is to educate Northlanders on the different ways we impact our waterways. It continues through October 2nd.

The Chalkfest event also required attendees to wear masks.