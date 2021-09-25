Duluth Bethel’s First Concert for Recovery Takes Over Harbor Drive

Members of the Northland Music and Recovery community, the Duluth Bethel Treatment Center, and the DECC hope to make this an annual event.

DULUTH, Minn.- September is National Recovery Month, and community organizers teamed up for the Northland’s first Concert for Recovery, taking place on Harbor Drive behind the DECC, Saturday night.

Members of the Northland Music and Recovery community, the Duluth Bethel Treatment Center, and the DECC hope to make this an annual event, supporting substance abuse treatment and mental health services.

“Recovery is a huge part of it but getting your friends, family, community,” said Duluth Bethel’s drug and alcohol counselor Randi Musch. “Getting all of those organizations to celebrate it, gain awareness, and get the word out there that in recovery you can still have fun.”

Big Wave Dave and the Ripples and Virgil Caine were among the four performances, and the money raised past the event’s expenses will be used towards battling the current drug abuse and mental health crisis.

“It’s an honor for us to test it,” said Duluth Bethel’s Spokesman Rob Karwath. “The city has been wonderfully accommodating in closing harbor drive today, so Mayor Larson and the city administration had been great, and we want to work with the DECC to see if we can make something special here.”

Not only is the concert for a good cause, but it is the first “test run” event for the DECC’s use of Harbor Drive as a permanent outdoor event space, giving attendees a view of the famous aerial lift bridge. Future events like the Duluth Winter Village will be held on Harbor Drive, further testing the potential of the space.

The first Concert for Recovery was deemed a success for both the DECC and the Duluth Bethel.