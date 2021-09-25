Duluth Preservation Alliance Announces City’s 10 Most Endangered Places for 2021

The 10 locations on the list include the Esmond Building (known to many as the former Seaway Hotel), the Pastoret Terrace or Kozy Bar and Apartments, and the St. Regis Apartments.

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Preservation Alliance announced its 2021 ten most endangered places list, they said to demand the City of Duluth take historic preservation into account in its long-term comprehensive planning, and encourage private property owners to take responsibility for historic places.

The list is organized from west to east. Each place falls under one of three categories:

Impending Demolition: There are active plans to demolish

Future Uncertain: Has any combination of deferred maintenance, unscrupulous ownership, and/or long term non-use

Under-recognized: Presently considered safe, but has significant overlooked history and thus may be vulnerable to future threats

The 10 locations on the list include the Esmond Building (known to many as the former Seaway Hotel), the Pastoret Terrace or Kozy Bar and Apartments, the nearby St. Regis Apartments, and the Fond Du Lac Neighborhood.

The full list can be viewed here.