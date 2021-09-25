One Man Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash in Downtown Duluth



DULUTH, Minn.- One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in downtown Duluth Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to the area of S 1st Ave E at E Michigan Street on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 52-year-old male, was ejected and died from injuries related to the crash.

The name of the man will be released following the notification of next of kin, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.