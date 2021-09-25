Setup Begins for Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Around 55 high school students from the College of St. Scholastica's Upward Bound program came out to help set up the famous holiday attraction.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” setup at Bayfront Festival Park has officially begun.

Bentleyville staff and volunteers started their Saturday early at 8 a.m., testing lights, unloading trucks, and putting together holiday displays.

“This is one of our favorite events for our students,” said Assistant Director of CSS Upward Bound Program Stephanie Sklors. “They request every year that they want to come on a Saturday, and they want to come the first day because it’s the day that they need the most hands and it’s the most work.”

Students from the Upward Bound program have helped with the Bentleyville set up for seven years now.

With their help, the Bentleyville display comes together quickly, but volunteers are needed for next weekend’s continued work.