St. Scholastica Football Drops Season Opener to Augsburg

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica football team struggled in their first game in 680 days, as Augsburg got the 54-14 win.

It was the Saints long-awaited season opener after having their original opener canceled due to COVID, and it was also their first ever MIAC game.

Ty Givance scored the first Saints touchdown of their MIAC era, late in the second half to get them on the board. Moose Lake-Willow River alum Bryceton Butkiewicz scored the other Saints touchdown.

The Saints will be back in action next Saturday at Hamline with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m.