UMD Football Suffers First Loss of Season to Wayne State

Cazz Martin rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard score.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 11 UMD football team got off to a sluggish start and never fully recovered on Saturday, as Wayne State got the 31-28 win to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

John Larson struggled, completing 11 of 28 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

UMD falls to 3-1 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday at MSU Moorhead. Kickoff is set for noon.