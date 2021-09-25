UW-Superior Women, Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Martin Luther to Sweep Doubleheader

Annah Schussman scored twice for the women while Blake Perry scored twice for the men, tying the record set by Eric Watson in 2019 for most career goals in program history.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Annah Schussman scored twice in the second half as the UW-Superior women’s soccer team got the 3-0 win over Martin Luther on Saturday.

Niya Wilson also scored as the Yellowjackets improve to 5-3 on the season with a perfect 3-0 conference record.

On the men’s side, UWS got the offense going as they got the 8-0 win over Martin Luther.

Blake Perry and Nicolai Stokker each scored twice for the Yellowjackets. In the process, Perry tied former standout Eric Watson for the most career goals in program history with 43, a record Watson set in 2019.

Both UWS teams will be back in action on Friday hosting Crown, with the men set to kick off at 2:00 p.m. and the women at 4:30 p.m.