Police: Wisconsin Woman Made Frantic Phone Call Before Going Missing

A western Wisconsin woman, who has been missing for more than a week, made a frantic phone to a friend before vanishing.

In an alert sent out by Wisconsin state authorities on Friday, police said 43-year-old Hailey Anderson was last seen on September 16 in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin leaving the casino around 7:53 p.m.

On that day, police say she made a “frantic” phone call to a friend saying her boyfriend had hit her before the call ended abruptly.

Since that time, police say she hasn’t had contact with her friends, family, or children, all of whom she normally has daily contact with. She was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, Minnesota, but police say, after being turned off for the past week, her phone last pinged Friday afternoon in Luck, Wisconsin.

Police say Anderson drives a red 1998 Honda CRV with the Wisconsin plates ALH-2987. She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.