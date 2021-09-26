Saturday Night Fire Burns Car And Garage In Duluth’s Goat Hill Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. — A fire that broke out on Saturday night in Duluth’s Goat Hill neighborhood destroyed home’s detached garage and the car that was inside it.

The Duluth Fire Department was called out to the home on the 2200-block of West 10th Street at 8:15 p.m.

No one was hurt from the fire.

Total damages to the garage and what was inside it, including the car, are estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point, and will be investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office.