UMD Volleyball Head Coach Jim Boos Reaches 500th Career Win

Boos becomes just the 15th head coach in DII volleyball history to reach the 500 wins mark. He will be honored during UMD's next home game on Oct. 1.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a bit of a bumpy start to the season for the UMD volleyball team, especially in conference play. But luckily for this young group, they have a pretty experienced guy on their bench who just reached a pretty big milestone.

Bulldogs head coach Jim Boos reached 500 career wins on Friday as UMD battled back to defeat Sioux Falls in five sets.

Boos becomes just the 15th head coach in DII volleyball history to reach the 500 wins mark. He also holds the UMD career coaching record, which he broke in September of 2013.

In his 20 seasons at UMD, Boos has led the Bulldogs to 17 NCAA Tournaments and four NSIC titles. He’s also the 2004 AVCA National Coach of the Year winner and took home AVCA Regional Coach of the Year honors four times.

Boos will be honored during UMD’s next home game on Oct. 1 against Minnesota State Mankato.