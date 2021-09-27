Duluth Police Identify Man Killed in Downtown Single-Vehicle Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities have identified the man who died from injuries sustained in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash in downtown Duluth as 53-year-old Brian Keith Jackson.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to the area of S 1st Ave E at E Michigan Street on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Earlier reports indicated that Jackson was ejected from the vehicle, however, authorities say after a thorough investigation it was found that Jackson was not ejected but instead believe the crash occurred due to a mechanical failure with Jackson’s vehicle.

The Duluth Police Department posted on their Twitter account Monday morning, “The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to Brian Jackson’s family, friends, and loved ones.”