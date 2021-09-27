No Update Provided From Proctor School Board On Misconduct Allegations Regarding Football Team

PROCTOR, Minn. – Monday night, the Proctor School Board met for the first time since allegations of student misconduct were brought forward against members of the Rails football team. And if you were hoping for an update on the situation, you didn’t get one.

Less than a dozen people attended Monday night’s meeting, which did not include in the agenda any discussion about the investigation. Board chair Jennifer McDonald went as far as to discourage attendees from bringing up the topic during public participation.

“Public comment will not be allowed for situations surrounding recent concerns of student misconduct. As you know, because student and employee data is protected under the Minnesota Data Privacy Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, we can’t and won’t be commenting further on the ongoing police investigation involving our football program,” said McDonald.

No one did come up to the podium to speak. Meanwhile, before the meeting began, I spoke off-camera with superintendent John Engelking and he says that he is unable to comment on the situation until the police investigation is complete. He added that the district is not trying to hide anything from the public and that nothing is being “swept under the rug”. Engelking also said the district has contingency plans in place in regards to disciplinary actions that could be taken once the investigation is complete, which they anticipate will conclude either Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

He also confirmed that Derek Parendo is still employed as head coach of the football team, but did not comment on if anyone on the team has been expelled from school. The Rails are scheduled to travel to Pine City on Friday night.