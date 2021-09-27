Prep Soccer: Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld Girls Winners in Overtime, Duluth East Boys Shut Out Proctor

The Hawks, Hunters and Greyhounds all picked up big wins on Monday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Callie Showalter scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Hermantown girls the 2-1 win over Duluth Marshall.

In other prep girls soccer action, Duluth Denfeld also came out on top in overtime, defeating Two Harbors 3-1.

In boys action, Duluth East got goal scorers from six different players as they shut out Proctor 6-0.