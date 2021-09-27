R&B Superstar R. Kelly Convicted in Sex Trafficking Trial

NEW YORK (AP) – R. Kelly has been convicted in a sex trafficking trial after several accusers testified in lurid detail how he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

A New York City jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty Monday on a racketeering charge.

Kelly was accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.

The R&B star has denied any wrongdoing.

