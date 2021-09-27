Sections of East Side of Lakewalk to Temporarily Close for Phase 5 Reconstruction Planning

That phase will involve redoing the remaining east side of the Lakewalk with boardwalk and new asphalt.

DULUTH, Minn.- A portion of the East side of the Lakewalk will be closed for the next four days.

Starting Tuesday sections of the Lakewalk will be closed from below the Gitchi-Ode’ Akiing Park, to Water Street near the Beacon Pointe Condominiums.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Duluth, contractors will analyze the soil, bedrock, and other features for Phase 5 of Lakewalk Reconstruction planned for next year.

That phase will involve redoing the remaining east side of the Lakewalk with boardwalk and new asphalt.

Lakewalk users are asked to stay out of closed sections while work is being done till October.