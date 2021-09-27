Skunk Named ‘Snacks’ Unexpectedly Dies At Great Lakes Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. — There are heavy hearts at the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth after one of their animals died over the weekend from heart failure.

Snacks, a 4-year-old striped skunk, began to rapidly get sick Sunday afternoon, which led to the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him.

Care workers said heart failure in animals can happen at any time and can be rapid or prolonged. It can also be genetic, according to Aquarium officials.

Snacks came to the aquarium four years ago with his littermate, Scoops. Click here to watch a story on the two FOX 21 did in 2018.

The average life span for a striped skunk in captivity is between 5 to 10 years old.

Aquarium management said they’re thankful for the staff who recognized the health issue and gave immediate assistance.