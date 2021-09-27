Two People Seriously Injured in Cass County Single Vehicle Crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities in Cass County say two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports around 4:37 p.m. Sunday of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 5 in Birch Lake Township in rural Hackensack.

When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene they found a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe that had left the roadway striking a tree.

The driver, a 61-year-old male from Hackensack, and a passenger, a 61-year-old female also from Hackensack, were pinned in the vehicle.

Authorities say the victims were extracted from the Tahoe and were transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.