Visit Cook County Promotes ‘Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour’ as Colors Begin to Pop

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – Happening now through Sunday, Oct. 3, the ‘Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour’ is taking place throughout Cook County.

The event features over 20 local artists who open up their private home studios to the public.

Organizers say this is a rare opportunity to view new and upcoming works as well as the residential areas in Cook County.

According to the Minnesota DNR’s fall foliage report, areas in Cook County are experiencing 75 – 100 percent change in fall foliage.

