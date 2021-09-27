WLSSD Tips on How to Dispose of Fall Lawn Clean-up

DULUTH, Minn. — As you start raking up the leaves in your yard, you may not have known that you’re really not supposed to throw bags of them in your regular trash bins.

The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District wants you to drop off all that yard debris at its facility on 27th Avenue West in Duluth. You can bring in leaves, grass, and shrub clippings, as you clean up your yard before the snow falls. All of that will be processed into organic material that can help plants grow.

“Its also not legal to put things like grass, sticks, and other organic waste like your leaves in the trash, so we want to offer a service where folks can bring that material in and then we can also transform that into something good for our community, into compost,” Sarah Lerohl, Environmental Program Coordinator for WLSSD, said.

The drop off is open from Friday through Sunday, 9 A-M to 4 P-M and they will add Thursday and Monday from October 14th through November 22nd.