13 Board and Commission Seats Open in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-The city of Duluth needs your help to fill 13 openings on various boards and commissions.

Leadership from Duluth says these positions are important as they not only allow people to share their opinions on a variety of matters, but they also get a chance to help shape the future of the city.

“It’s really important to have really diverse voices sitting on those boards and commissions with a wide variety of backgrounds, who really can provide helpful information and guidance to city staff and elected officials,” said Chelsea Helmer, director of administrative services.

The goal is to fill the positions by Oct. 15. Some of the spots available include the Human Rights Commission, Public Arts Commission, and Spirit Mountain Recreation Authority.

