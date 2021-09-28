After Slow Start, South Ridge Football Back On Track with Two Straight Wins

The Panthers will aim for their third straight win Friday night when they travel to Ogilvie.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge football team did not get off to a great start to their season. The Panthers dropped their first two games and after some work during practice on things like tackling, they won back-to-back games while allowing just 12 points combined.

“The o-line was doing great, had great blocking, good holes. Teamwork works the best. It’s not an individual game. Everybody’s got to work together and when everybody does work together, we play some good football,” said senior running back Trevor Miller.

“We watch tape and there’s always things you got to improve on. I just tell the guys that you never be satisfied with last Friday. Let’s improve to play next Friday. It’s just stuff you got to improve on every week,” head coach Brent Johnson said.

South Ridge will aim for their third straight win Friday night when they travel to Ogilvie.