Douglas County to Offer Pfizer Vaccine Booster

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – The Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine will now be available in Douglas County following the recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that certain eligible groups receive the booster at least six months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine booster is available at the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWS Yellowjacket Union on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Individuals are reminded to bring their vaccine card with them to the appointment.

The Wisconsin DHS recommends that the following populations SHOULD receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer in order to further strengthen their immunity:

People 65 years and older

All residents in long-term care

People ages 50–64 years with certain underlying medical conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension Dementia or other neurological conditions Diabetes (type 1 or type 2) Down syndrome Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension) HIV infection Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) Liver disease Overweight and obesity Pregnancy Sickle cell disease or thalassemia Smoking, current or former Solid-organ or blood stem cell transplant Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain Substance use disorders



DHS recommends that the following populations MAY receive a booster dose of Pfizer at least six months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer vaccine, after considering their individual risks and benefits:

People ages 18–49 years with certain underlying medical conditions.

People ages 18–64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers: First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate-care facilities) Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers This list could be updated in the future



Wisconsin residents can locate vaccines near them through https://www.vaccines.gov/ or by calling 211.