Duluth Figure Skating Club Celebrates Two Individual State Championships

Superior's Madelin Manion won the juvenile championship and Esko's Isabella Bowman won the pre-preliminary girls state title.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two members of the Duluth Figure Skating Club took home championships at the Minnesota state competition down in Bloomington.

