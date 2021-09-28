Duluth Police: Two Juveniles Arrested on Pending Burglary Charges

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say two juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning for the alleged burglary of a Speedway Gas Station.

According to reports, officers responded to a report of an alarm call at the Speedway Gas Station located on the 100 block of 88th Avenue West in Morgan Park around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 13-year-old male and a 16-year-old male inside the store.

The teens were arrested and are pending charges of aiding and abetting burglary in the second degree, aiding and abetting criminal damage to property in the first degree, and possession of burglary tools.

Authorities say this was the second armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station this month. Police are asking the public to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050 with any information regarding the previous September 11 incident.