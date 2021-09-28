Duluth to Improve Nearly 17 Miles of Road in 2022 Street Improvement Program

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says nearly 17 miles of roads will be improved in 2022 as part of the Sales Tax Street Improvement Program.

The program comes from a .5% sales tax that was approved by voters in a November 2017 referendum that is allocated to repair, improve, and maintain Duluth roads.

In 2020 the program was used to improve 14.5 miles of roadway and is expected to improve 12.1 miles by the end of 2021.

“I’m proud to share that 2022 includes 16.8 miles of road construction paid for by our voter-approved dedicated sales tax for streets,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “This is a huge community accomplishment and something to really celebrate. Based on the recollection and experience of Director Jim Benning, this is the single largest number of miles in one construction season,

perhaps in our city’s history. By recent comparison – in 2017, the year of the voter referendum, the city did 2.53 miles.”

Projects have so far taken place in every city council district, in neighborhoods from Gary – New Duluth to Lakeside, Duluth Heights and Piedmont, and many others.

“My sincere thanks to our incredible staff who work year-round on prepping, engineering, and completing these projects – and doing so with community values at their core,” Mayor Larson said.”