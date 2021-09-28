Former UMD Captain, Assistant Coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk Signs with Minnesota Whitecaps

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey captain and assistant coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk has signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

During her time with the Bulldogs, Brykaliuk posted 145 points in 146 games, which ranks 12th in program history. She served as an assistant coach on the team for the past three seasons before stepping down back in June.