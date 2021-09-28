Local Businesses Thankful for Extra Boost in Traffic as Fall Foliage Pops

Visit Cook County says Local Businesses Rely on a Boost in Tourism During Autumn Adventures

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – As summer winds down and fall settles in across the region, local businesses along the North Shore are thankful for a final push before snow begins the fly.

“Nice cool weather and beautiful scenery,” said Eric Humphrey, co-owner of Lake Superior Trading Post.

If you ask any local along the North Shore, every day is a great day to explore and see the sights.

“It’s pretty much a great opportunity to embrace the kaleidoscope of colors that is autumn,” said Kjersti Vick, marketing and PR director for Visit Cook County. “The scenery is amazing, we have an abundance of hiking and biking trails.”

From touring on backroads to hiking the local trails, the fall colors captivate thousands of visitors each year.

“You can also go paddle in the Boundary Waters and see the fall colors from the water,” said Vick.

For Humphrey, it’s a time when sales reflect the season. “It’s been very busy up here so it’s important to not do a last-minute trip, especially in the fall.”

Sweatshirts and early Christmas gifts are the big sellers right now.

“It’s just a wonderful time to be up on the North Shore,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey says planning is a priority when trekking north. Oftentimes, last-minute trips can result in a lack of lodging options as visitors venture to the Arrowhead from all over the world.

“We get folks from the Duluth area, Iron Range, Twin Cities, Chicago. People fly in from California, Florida, or Texas,” said Humphrey.

“Local businesses really rely on the income that comes in during the September and October months,” said Vick.

One of those local businesses happens to be Voyageur Brewing Company.

“It’s really nice to see people are deciding to be here during the fall season,” said Laura Muus with Voyageur Brewing Company.

The business is so busy this season, their Oktoberfest brew is already sold out.

“I also think the most attractive thing about Grand Marais is our community. We’re really nice people, and we like and care about our customers,” said Muus.

Whether you’re stopping for a pint or a bit to eat, locals say the autumn adventures are sure to last at least for another few weeks as the foliage shows off.

“It’s really fun because it comes in stages,” said Vick. “Our number one activity in the fall season is leaf-peeping or leaf looking.”

The Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour continues in Cook County through Sunday, giving visitors a chance to see inside local art studios.

Lutsen Mountains will be hosting Moose Madness Family Festival during MEA weekend which begins Thursday, October 21st.