Mini Goats Take Over the Campus of UW-Superior

Duluth Goat Yoga Provided a Fun, Entertaining Way for Over 50 Students to Relax and Unwind

SUPERIOR, Wis., – Over a dozen goats took over the campus of UW-Superior Tuesday afternoon.

With in-person events returning to campus this fall, Student Involvement booked a session for 50 students to sign up and experience Duluth Goat Yoga.

The company was founded back in 2018, and is clearly a hit!

Organizers say students were lining up an hour before the free fun began, waiting for a turn to pet and play with the miniature animals.

During the one-hour session, the goats roam free, even jumping on participants if the position allows.

“It helps people to relax and feel good during traditional yoga poses. The goats sometimes like to jump on your and it’s completely hilarious,” said Angela Abernathy, owner of Duluth Goat Yoga.

“We wanted to offer these kinds of fun, unique experiences for students now that we’re able to do events in person again this year,” said Allison Garver, assistant director of UWS Student Involvement.

After a successful turnout, UW-Superior would like to offer goat yoga again in the future.

Click here to book your session today.