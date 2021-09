Prep Volleyball: Superior, Proctor Earn Four-Set Wins at Home

It was a big night for the home teams, including the Spartans and the Rails.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In prep volleyball action, Superior got the best of Hibbing as the Spartans defeated the Bluejackets 3-1.

Also, Proctor knocked off Grand Rapids 3-1 as senior Gabby Jauhola recorded her 2,000th career set assist. She is the first Rails player to hit that milestone in program history.