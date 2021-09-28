St. Scholastica Volleyball Fall at Home to 11th-Ranked UW-Eau Claire

Jessica Remer led the Saints with nine kills on the night as the Saints will try to rebound with a road trip Friday night at Saint Mary's.

DULUTH, Minn. – The search for their first MIAC win will continue as the St. Scholastica volleyball was swept by UW-Eau Claire 3-0 Tuesday night at the Reif Gym.

