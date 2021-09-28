UMD Football Looks to Bounce Back Following First Loss of the Season

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back this weekend against Minnesota State Moorhead.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the UMD football team suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Wayne State. And coming off their historic win over Minnesota State Mankato makes the loss to the Wildcats sting just a little bit more. But the Bulldogs are determined to move on and improve on their mistakes.

“Looking back on it, I think we probably all learned a really valuable lesson that you need to prepare each week. We only get 11 of these opportunities and to put one on the field on Saturday night in the fashion that we did, hopefully it doesn’t sit well with any of us,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

“All of us are like family on the team so we got each other’s backs and we know what we can do when we work together and put out our best performance so we just got to get back to it,” said running back Cazz Martin.

