Catalyst Content Festival Returns with In-Person & Virtual Events

The Catalyst Content Festival is Happening Sept. 29 - Oct. 3

DULUTH, Minn. – The Catalyst Content Festival first moved to Duluth back in 2019, welcoming dozens of content creators to the Northland from all across the globe.

It had to be sidelined and held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in 2021, events are returning in-person, and virtually as the festival makes a strong comeback.

Starting at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the festival kicks off at Zeitgeist with content screenings, panel workshops, and more.

“If you’ve ever wondered how television is made, created, produced, written, and directed, there’s going to be a lot of people coming in from around the world and joining us locally,” said Philip Gilpin Jr., executive director of Catalyst Stories.

Catalyst is a year-round story institute, meaning storytellers from around the world with various levels of knowledge reach out to the organization, seeking help on where to turn next and what’s the next step for them on their career path.

The organization started in Los Angeles in 2006. Gilpin says it’s one of the only organizations in the country that focuses on independent television.

“Catalyst has nothing to do with film. We aren’t a film festival, we don’t show films, we don’t help people learn how to make films,” said Gilpin. “We are focused entirely on episodic and narrative, or as we know, television.”

Day passes are $20, week passes are $55 for the festival. Virtual passes for the week are also $55. The festival takes place from Sept. 29 – Oct. 3.

