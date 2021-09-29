Enbridge Announces “Substantial” Completion of Line 3 Pipeline

Enbridge has even changed the route to avoid certain areas.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — After first becoming operational in the late 1960s the line 3 pipeline began to deteriorate over time.

Now Enbridge is close to opening its replacement pipeline having made the new pipe twice as thick while also adding state-of-the-art engineering.

The pipeline starts in Alberta, Canada and goes through a section of North Dakota and Minnesota before traveling to superior.

Despite the environmental concerns and protests over the pipeline, Enbridge leaders say they have listened to different groups and organizations.

Enbridge has even changed the route to avoid certain areas.

“It’s been a long journey. We are very thankful for the work of organized labor who not only worked with the contractors who were appointed to do the work but also helped us train indigenous workers so they could be qualified as well,” Enbridge Senior V.P. of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Mike Fernandez says.

More than 5,000 people worked on the pipeline in Minnesota.