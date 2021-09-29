Lake Superior Art Glass Hosts Pumpkin Making Event

The shop is hosting a design your own glass pumpkin event.

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art Glass is hosting their seasonal glass blowing event all throughout October.

The shop is hosting a design your own glass pumpkin event.

Organizers say, the 30-minute class is a great way for people to gain more experience in glass blowing and designing pumpkins.

“There’s really so many ways different ways that you can design these pumpkins. They may all be the same kind of shape. But you can get them so unique with the different color combinations and the different aspects you can add into those,” Lake Superior Art Glass Sales Lead, Lex Ward says.

At the end of October, Lake Superior Art Glass will transition into their winter season making snowmen.