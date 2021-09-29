Longtime St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin Passes Torch To Kim Maki

DULUTH, Minn. – There was a moment in history Wednesday as longtime St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin passed the torch to the county’s next leader in prosecution and justice – Kim Maki.

Dozens of people showed up outside the courthouse to watch the handover in power.

Rubin has been the county attorney since 2010 with more than 42 years of public service.

He said he’s proud of his office’s ground-breaking work with the Racial Justice Improvement Project, a better process and collaboration involving child and adult sexual abuse, and being part of the state’s Officer-Involved Shooting and Deadly Force Task Force. Rubin said that task force came out with recommendations well before the death of George Floyd and calls for police reform that followed.

Rubin said he’s proud to see Maki fill his seat, and he’s confident the team he’s leaving will make St. Louis County proud.

“These are challenging times. I urge all of you, especially my staff, to continue to be good stewards of the public trust and stay hopeful. With all of my heart, I truly believe that losing hope is an options we can’t afford,” Rubin said.

As for Maki, she’s an Iron Range native and has worked with the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office since 2011 following a decade of work in private practice. She most recently led the county’s Civil Division since 2012 providing legal advice to county commissioners and departments.

Maki said she’s ready for the job – in part — because of the attorneys and staff already in place around her.

“The staff of our office works tirelessly every single day and we’re going to continue to work tirelessly every single day to build the kind of world we want to live in, one marked by fair and thoughtful prosecutions, by protection of our vulnerable citizens, especially children, and by efficiently and effectively run government,” Maki said.

Maki will officially take over for Rubin at 4:30 p.m. Friday when Rubin heads into retirement with his wife, Nancy.

Maki will finish out Rubin’s term through the end of 2022.