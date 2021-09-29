National Coffee Day in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- Today is National Coffee Day, and coffee shops across the Northland keep busy with their regular coffee drinkers.

Every day is National Coffee Day for Amity Coffee on Superior Street. The family-owned coffee shop features local coffee companies, bringing a mix of flavors together, similar to how they value coffee and use it to get the community closer.

“That’s what would bring us and the family together,” said supervisor Jaren Pykkonen. “We’d have gatherings, we’d have coffee. We’d always have coffee together. When we opened, we wanted to do something similar like that. Bring in a community together and lakeside was a perfect place.”

The shop offers customers fresh baked goods and both hot and cold brews daily. And they occasionally showcase live music inside of the shop.