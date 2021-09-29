New Vaccine Clinic for Pfizer Booster Shots

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Douglas County Public Health makes the Pfizer booster shot available for eligible persons with a new vaccine clinic.

The Community Vaccine Clinic is located in the Yellowjacket Union on the University of Wisconsin Superior campus and is administering both Pfizer doses and the booster shot on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are not required for vaccinations, but the clinic asks you to bring in your vaccination card.

To receive a booster shot, it must be six or more months after receiving a second dose.

People ages 65 and older and ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions are among the eligible booster qualifications.

“So this is specific to people who had the two doses of Pfizer or people who had only one dose. We are seeing breakthrough cases of people who are not fully vaccinated,” said Douglas County Health Officer Kathy Ronchi. “Maybe they got the one dose and for whatever reason didn’t go back for the second. These people also can go to this clinic for the second dose.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County has increased from 26 cases in July to 217 in September.

Lab results show the majority of those positive cases in the county are the Delta variant.

Check out the Douglas County website for the complete list of booster shot qualifications.