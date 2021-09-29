Phase 5 Work Complete, Lakewalk Reopened

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says contractors have completed the work to begin the fifth phase of the Lakewalk Reconstruction Project.

The sections of the Lakewalk that had been temporarily closed earlier this week have reopened for public use.

Sections along the Lakewalk from Gitchi- ode’ Akiing to Water Street had been closed so that crews could take soil samples, and create a soil analysis in preparation of design work for the fifth phase of the project.

The City of Duluth would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding with this closure.