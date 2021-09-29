Plastic Bag Fee to Begin October 15 in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The five-cent plastic bag fee will go into effect on October 15 in Duluth.

According to a recent news release, retailers will charge the five-cent fee for each plastic carryout bag which will be reflected on their total bill.

The bag ordinance, which was passed in November 2019, was originally scheduled to take effect in April 2020 but was extended to January 2021 due to the pandemic.

The ordinance was extended once again in January of this year to go into effect 90 days after the Minnesota Emergency COVID-19 declaration had expired.

“The purpose of the ordinance is to reduce litter and the harmful environmental impact caused by single-use carryout bags by imposing a five-cent pass-through fee on carryout bags. The City Council found that single-use carryout bags pollute the city waterways and sewers, endanger wildlife, contributing to climate change, and cause unsightly litter,” said public information officer, Kate Van Daele.



The fee will not be applicable for the following situations:

Any bag without handles used exclusively to carry produce, meats, other food items, or merchandise to the point of sale inside a store or to prevent such items from coming into direct contact with other purchase items;

Bags provided by pharmacists to contain prescription drugs;

Bags used to transport take-out foods and prepared liquids intended for consumption away from the retail establishment;

Newspaper bags, door-hanger bags, laundry-dry cleaning bags, bags used to protect fine art paper or bags sold in packages containing multiple bags intended for use as garbage, pet waste, or yard waste bags; or bags made out of paper

Retail establishments in Duluth are required to post signage clearly indicating the per bag charge for carryout bags.