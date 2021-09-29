Proctor School District Cancels Remainder of Rails Football Season

PROCTOR, Minn. – In an e-mail sent out to parents, the Proctor School District has announced that they are cancelling the remainder of the Rails football season.

The e-mail said the decision was made to enable the district “to do our due dilligence” and “give us the opportunity to properly investigate the allegations”. The e-mail also says that football will not be part of the school’s senior recognition assembly and that members of the football team will not be included in the homecoming court. Also, football players who are identified as being part of alleged student misconduct will not be permitted to participate in athletics and activities during the winter season.

When asked if the police investigation into student misconduct on the Proctor football team was expected to wrap up Wednesday or Thursday, police chief Kent Gaidis said, “that is not the case…the department has an open and active investigation.” The decision comes as members of the football team are being investigated for potential criminal misconduct by the Proctor police department.