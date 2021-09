(FOX ) – Fans of the original Skittles flavors can rejoice because lime is back.

The green-colored candy in a Skittles will no longer taste like a crisp green apple, but will instead be back to its citrusy glory.

Mars Wrigley made the decision to change the flavor back after hundreds of thousands of mentions on social media.

Lime was a part of the original pack before it was changed to green apple in 2013.