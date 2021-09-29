Students at Lake Superior College Celebrate Success

Roughly 250 students were able to connect with different resources on campus and in the community.

DULUTH, Minn. — Students at Lake Superior College were out of class today to celebrate their success.

It was the first time the college has had an event of this size since early 2020.

Organizers say, this allows them to see everything that Lake Superior College has to offer.

“For our students, a sense of belonging is so important. It will really help with students’ success and really lead to our students being successful not just at LCS but where ever they go next,” LSC Tutoring and Learning Center Director, Nicola Scott says.

There will be another student success day in the spring semester.