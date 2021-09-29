UMD Recreation Program Offers Sunset Sea Kayaking For Everyone

DULUTH, Minn. — There’s nothing quite as peaceful as watching the sun set in the evening, and UMD’s rec program is offering a way for everyone to enjoy it in a unique way.

The UMD Recreation Sports Outdoor Program hit Lake Superior on Wednesday for sea kayak sunset paddles.

It was the third time they’ve gone out this season.

Everyone is given a wetsuit and life jacket, and it’s open to all kayaking levels, including beginners.

“Somebody said that they realized how strong they are, and they were looking forward to carrying that into their week with difficult challenges that they had ahead,” Melody David-McKnight, the sea kayaking coordinator, said. “Somebody else said that they realized that there’s time to pause and do something that’s not homework which felt like, that resonated with me, too.”

You can register on UMD’s recreation website. The kayaking sessions are open to both UMD college students and the public.

The last sunset paddle is next Wednesday, then there will be a couple full moon paddles later this fall.